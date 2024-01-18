TNA Announces Ash By Elegance’s In-Ring Debut For 1/20 Taping In Orlando

Ash By Elegance’s in-ring debut for TNA Wrestling has been announced.

On Thursday, TNA Wrestling announced via social media that former WWE Superstar Dana Brooke, now working as Ash By Elegance, will make her wrestling debut for the promotion after debuting at the TNA Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view at an upcoming TV taping.

The in-ring debut of Ash By Elegance will take place as part of the upcoming iMPACT On AXS TV taping scheduled for January 20, 2024 in Orlando, FL.

“ORLANDO! Ash By Elegance will be in action in a TNA ring for the very first time THIS SATURDAY as TNA iMPACT comes to the Osceola Heritage Park,” read the announcement.”

For ticket information, follow the link in the post embedded below courtesy of the official X account of TNA Wrestling.