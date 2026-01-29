TNA Announces Signing Of Elayna Black

TNA Wrestling has officially announced that former WWE star Elayna Black has signed a deal with the company. Black confirmed the news during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

Many wrestling fans came to know Black through her time as Cora Jade in WWE NXT. TNA referred to her signing as a “homecoming” for Elayna, who began her wrestling career in 2018 and made her first appearance with TNA in 2019.

Black initially appeared for TNA at Prelude to Glory in October 2019, where she lost a quick match to Havok. During her time in NXT, she also competed in several matches for TNA.

Black made her debut as a Knockout on TNA iMPACT during its AMC premiere and was revealed as the first signing for the new authority figure, Daria Rae.

Details regarding the length of her TNA contract have not yet been disclosed, but updates will be provided as they become available.