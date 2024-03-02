TNA Coming To Philly For Two Nights Of TV Tapings On 3/22 & 3/23

TNA Wrestling is coming to Philadelphia for back-to-back nights of television tapings later this month.

On Saturday morning, the company issued a press release announcing TNA iMPACT On AXS TV back-to-back tapings at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. on March 22 and March 23.

Check out the complete announcement below.

TNA Wrestling Returns To The 2300 Arena In Philadelphia For Back-to-Back Nights Of Action-Packed Pro Wrestling

Championship Matches Confirmed For Both Philadelphia Shows: Friday & Saturday, March 22-23

The new era of TNA Wrestling returns to Philadelphia for two-nights of high-energy pro wrestling at the prestigious 2300 Arena, a venue steeped in history dating back to ECW.

The TNA television trucks will be in Philadelphia to capture all the in-ring action both nights for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8 p.m. EST every Thursday night (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada).

Tickets for both Philadelphia shows go on-sale at 10 a.m. ET, on Saturday, January 20, at TNAWrestling.com and 2300arena.com.

TNA Wrestling (formerly IMPACT Wrestling) will bring all the superstars to Philadelphia, including Frankie Kazarian, Brian Myers, KUSHIDA, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Moose, Tommy Dreamer, Gisele Shaw and Jordynne Grace, among others.

Matches for the Philadelphia shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

TNA+ is available at watch.tnawrestling.com, via iOS, tvOS and Android mobile apps, as well as big screen devices such as Android TV, Fire TV and Roku, with more platforms to follow.

Philadelphia and the 2300 Arena have a long history in pro wrestling as the downtown venue made ECW a household name over 20 years ago. TNA Wrestling had its first show major show in Philadelphia in 2006 and the City of Brotherly Love played host to the LOCKDOWN pay-per-view in 2009 and the BOUND FOR GLORY pay-per-view in 2011. IMPACT Wrestling had its last stand-alone shows at the 2300 Arena in March 2022.

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., TNA Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 120 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.