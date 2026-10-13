TNA Confirms Max Caster’s Departure After Controversial Entrance Rap

PWMania.com previously reported that former AEW star Max Caster faced significant backlash for a line in his freestyle before his match with Moose at the 2026 TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Sunday. In his freestyle, he referenced bombs being dropped on Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

TNA subsequently issued a statement on Twitter (X), accepting responsibility for the line and stating that it should never have aired during the show. They also confirmed that Caster is no longer working with the company.

The statement reads, “During Sunday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view, insensitive comments were made by Max Caster referencing attacks in Riyadh that killed and injured many people. Making light of violent attacks is wrong. This should never have made it into the show, and that responsibility is ours. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected. We sincerely apologize. We have removed the segment from replays and our social channels and are taking steps to ensure something like this never happens again. Max Caster will no longer be wrestling for TNA.”