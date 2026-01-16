TNA Confirms No Surrender And Sacrifice Event Details

TNA Wrestling has officially announced that their No Surrender event will take place on Friday, February 13th, at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee. Additionally, Sacrifice is scheduled for Friday, March 27th, at the Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

These upcoming TNA+ special events will mark the company’s first two major events following this weekend’s 2026 Genesis PPV. The announcement also details the schedule for TNA iMPACT’s TV tapings, which will include a new live episode on Thursday, March 5th.

Here’s the upcoming schedule:

* February 13th: TNA No Surrender (Nashville, Tennessee – The Pinnacle)

* February 14th: TNA iMPACT Taping (Nashville, Tennessee – The Pinnacle)

* March 5th: TNA iMPACT Live (Atlanta, Georgia – GICC Arena)

* March 6th: TNA iMPACT Taping (Atlanta, Georgia – GICC Arena)

* March 27th: TNA Sacrifice (New Orleans, Louisiana – Alario Center)

* March 28th: TNA iMPACT Taping (New Orleans, Louisiana – Alario Center)

Tickets for all six dates will be available starting Friday, January 23rd at 10 AM ET. Pre-sales will begin on Wednesday, January 21st at 10 AM ET, and you can register for the pre-sale on TNA’s official website.