TNA Genesis Preview For Tonight (1/17/2026): Garland, TX.

TNA Wrestling is back tonight from “The Lone Star State.”

TNA Genesis 2026 takes place this evening from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

On tap for the January 17, 2026 pay-per-view event in the Dallas-area are the following matches:

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Mara Sadé

* Cedric Alexander vs. Moose vs. Joe Hendry

* A.J. Francis vs. Rich Swann

* Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali

* TNA Tag Team Championships: The Hardys (c) vs. The Righteous

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Léi Yǐng Lee (c) vs. Zaria

* JDC Retirement Match: JDC vs. Eddie Edwards

* TNA World Heavyweight Championship – Texas Deathmatch – Nic Nemeth as Specia Guest Referee: Mike Santana (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian

Check back here tonight for complete TNA Genesis 2026 results.