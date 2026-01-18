TNA Genesis Results – January 17, 2026

Pre-Show

TNA International Championship

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (c) vs. BDE vs. Eric Young vs. KJ Orso

The four-way championship bout opened the night with nonstop chaos, as all four competitors looked to steal the title in opportunistic fashion. Near the end, Eric Young spiked KJ Orso with a piledriver, seemingly setting himself up for the victory. However, Stacks capitalized by shoving Young out of the ring and immediately covering Orso to retain his championship.

Winner and STILL TNA International Champion: Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Indi Hartwell & Vicious Vikki vs. Tessa Blanchard & Mila Moore

Hartwell and Vikki attempted to work as a unit, but Blanchard’s experience quickly shifted the momentum. The match came to an end when Tessa Blanchard planted Vicious Vikki with a single underhook DDT to secure the win for her team.

Winners: Tessa Blanchard & Mila Moore

Main Show

Rich Swann vs. AJ Francis

Genesis officially kicked off with a physical clash between Rich Swann and AJ Francis. Swann relied on speed and creativity to neutralize Francis’ size, while Francis methodically broke Swann down with power offense.

The finish came when Francis caught Swann with a reverse chokeslam and followed with Down Payment to score the pinfall victory.

Winner: AJ Francis

Backstage: Mike Santana

Mike Santana spoke backstage ahead of his TNA World Championship rematch against Frankie Kazarian. Santana reflected on their recent encounters, mentioned a meaningful conversation with his daughter following his title win, and closed the segment with his signature catchphrase.

Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali

This rivalry intensified as Ali targeted Elijah with calculated precision. Late in the match, Ali took advantage of a distraction and smashed Elijah in the back with a guitar before covering him for the pinfall.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

JDC vs. Eddie Edwards – “The Last Dance”

The emotional “Last Dance” lived up to its billing. JDC and Eddie Edwards went to war, with Edwards repeatedly putting JDC down only for him to fight back. Edwards ultimately finished the match by delivering a third Boston Knee Party, earning the victory.

After the match, Brian Myers, Moose, and Alisha Edwards joined Eddie in the ring to honor JDC, while the rest of the roster applauded from the stage. An emotional JDC acknowledged the crowd before exiting to a standing ovation.

Winner: Eddie Edwards

Mara Sade vs. Ryan Nemeth

The intergender bout saw both competitors trading momentum. The ending came when Sade suffered an awkward landing following a top-rope dropkick attempt. Nemeth capitalized, using the ropes for leverage during the pinfall to steal the win.

Winner: Ryan Nemeth

Backstage: Stacks & Arianna Grace

Stacks appeared with Arianna Grace, who questioned why her father, Santino Marella, continued to disapprove of their relationship. Grace mocked Santino’s leadership struggles, while Stacks vowed to continue proving himself.

TNA Knockouts World Championship

Lei Ying Lee (c) vs. ZARIA

The champion controlled much of the match, countering ZARIA’s power with precision strikes and experience. Lee ultimately put ZARIA away with Warrior’s Way to retain her championship.

Winner and STILL TNA Knockouts World Champion: Lei Ying Lee

Following the match, TNA President Carlos Silva presented Lee with her title. ZARIA and Lee shook hands, but the moment was interrupted by Elayna Black, who made her intentions clear by confronting the champion.

Nic Nemeth Speaks

Nic Nemeth addressed the upcoming Texas Death Match main event, explaining the stipulations and teasing a possible cash-in of his Call Your Shot Gauntlet Trophy — despite serving as special guest referee.

TNA World Tag Team Championship

The Hardys (c) vs. The Righteous

The action started before the bell as The Hardys attacked Vincent at ringside. Once the match officially began, chaos continued inside and outside the ring.

The finish saw Matt Hardy connect with Twist of Fate, followed by Jeff Hardy’s Swanton Bomb to retain the titles.

Winners and STILL TNA World Tag Team Champions: The Hardys

Afterward, Dutch returned the championships to The Hardys, while Vincent lingered in the ring with an unsettling smile as The Righteous retreated up the ramp.

Video: Leon Slater

TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater appeared via video, apologizing for missing recent events due to visa issues. Slater stated he would be closely watching the upcoming triple threat match.

Cedric Alexander vs. Joe Hendry vs. Moose

The match briefly halted after Moose landed awkwardly on the steel steps, prompting medical attention. Moose later returned, powering through the match.

The closing sequence saw Cedric Alexander hit Moose with a Lumbar Check, only for Joe Hendry to immediately plant Alexander with Standing Ovation to steal the victory.

Winner: Joe Hendry

Main Event

TNA World Championship – Texas Death Match

Mike Santana (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian

The violent main event delivered exactly as promised, with both men enduring punishment across the arena. In the final sequence, Santana wrapped barbed wire around his arm and struck Kazarian with Spin the Block, then scored the pinfall to initiate the 10-count.

Santana stood as the last man standing to retain his championship.

Winner and STILL TNA World Champion: Mike Santana

After the match, Carlos Silva presented Santana with the title. Nic Nemeth raised Santana’s hand, only to drop him with a Zig Zag. Nemeth attempted to cash in, but Santana responded with another Spin the Block, ending the show standing tall.