TNA iMPACT Debuts On AMC With 173,000 Viewers

The first episode of TNA iMPACT on its new television home made an immediate impact.

According to PWTorch, the AMC debut episode that aired on Thursday, January 15 averaged 173,000 viewers, while also scoring a 0.04 rating in the key 18–49 demographic. The numbers were independently corroborated by Programming Insider.

That figure represents a significant increase from iMPACT’s previous run on AXS TV, where the show typically drew between 75,000 and 100,000 viewers on a weekly basis.

From a presentation standpoint, TNA came out swinging for its AMC premiere. The episode was headlined by a TNA World Championship clash between Mike Santana and Frankie Kazarian, anchoring the broadcast with a marquee title bout.

The show also leaned into name recognition, featuring appearances by AJ Styles and The Hardys, helping frame the episode as the beginning of a new chapter for the company on a broader television platform.

Viewer engagement extended beyond television. TNA’s official YouTube channel saw strong traffic tied to the AMC premiere, with the following videos emerging as the top five most-viewed clips from the January 15 episode:

AJ Styles RETURNS to TNA to Kick Off the AMC Era – 453,000 views

Daria Rae and Elayna Black DEBUT in TNA – 194,000 views

AND NEW! Mike Santana REGAINS TNA World Title – 108,000 views

NXT’s Zaria Accepts Knockouts World Title Open Challenge – 79,000 views

AND NEW! The Elegance Brand Win Knockouts Tag Team Titles – 42,000 views

While one week doesn’t define a long-term trend, the debut numbers offer an encouraging early signal that the move to AMC is already paying dividends for TNA Wrestling. Increased visibility, recognizable talent, and strong digital engagement combined to give the promotion a solid launch night on its new platform.

We’ll continue to track how iMPACT performs as the weeks unfold.

