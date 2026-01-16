TNA iMPACT Results – January 15, 2026

Location: Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, TX

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

TNA debuts on AMC. Here is the card and the results.

TNA World Championship: Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian (c) Bully Ray will be a guest commentator.

The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration (c) Six-Man Tag Team Match: Elijah and The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) vs. Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler)

Elijah and The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) vs. Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler) AJ Styles returns to TNA



AJ Styles promo:

Aj returns to TNA to a massive pop and grabs a mic.

He says, “Welcome to the house that AJ Styles built!” The crowd chanted for “TNA!” and “AMC!” Styles told the crowd they were the “TNA Nation!”

Elijah and The Hardys vs. Order 4

Before the match, Elijah came out on stage, said, “IT IS TNA ON AMC,” and asked if people wanted to walk with Elijah. This led to Matt and Jeff Hardy coming out. Justin Lyons, Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist, played the Hardys theme as they came to the ring.

The match started with all six men brawling in the ring. Elijah and The Hardys cleared the ring.

RESULTS: The Hardys and Elijah defeat Order 4 via pinfall with a combination of a knee to the face from Elijah, Twist of Fate from Matt Hardy, and a Swanton Bomb from Jeff Hardy.

After the match, the Righteous attacks the Hardys. Vincent drives a lock through the ear gage of Jeff Hardy. All for the Righteous to challenge for the TNA tag championships at Genesis.

Backstage with TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian:

Before he could say anything, AJ Styles showed up to get in his face. Kazarian thought AJ should “thank him for the house,” which he did.

Crowd Visual:

WBC Super Welterweight Champion Vergil Ortiz, Jr., and “content creators from around the world” were shown in the crowd. Eric Young, Mara Sade, Candice Michelle, and AJ Francis were also in the crowd, along with various stars of AMC shows. Ryan Nemeth ran out to confront the stars and tried to jump the ring barricade. He ended up getting caught on the barricade, then getting chopped to the floor by Zahn McClarnon from AMC’s Dark Winds.

Santino Marella promo:

Santino Marella welcomes everyone to the AMC era. He introduces his new assistant, Daria Rae (Sonya Deville). Daria says the one thing the company does not need is Santino. “We don’t need your jokes or comedy relief. We need structure, discipline, and professionalism.” Daria introduces Elayna Black (Cora Jade) as the newest Knockout.

Backstage:

AJ Styles spoke to Mike Santana. He’s been friends with Kazarian for 20 years. Styles can’t believe he is saying this, but he wants Santana to kick Kaz’s ass. Do what you do best, win. Santana thanked Styles by slapping hands for a bro hug.

Promo:

The Elegance Brand was joined by Perez Hilton to insult the crowd. The Personal Concierge revealed Mr. Elegance. I don’t recognize this wrestler.

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships: The Elegance Brand (H By Elegance & M By Elegance) vs. The IInspiration(c) (Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee)

RESULTS: Tons of interference. The IInspiration had two near falls, but the Personal Concierge and Mr. Elegance prevented the three-count. The IInspiration attacked the Personal Concierge. As the referee tried to restore order, the IInspiration went for the Idolizer finisher on M. Mr. Elegance tripped Cassie Lee’s leg for the save.

AND NEW TNA KNOCKOUTS TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE ELEGANCE BRAND. The Elegance Brand defeats IINSPIRATION via roll-up pinfall off a distraction.

The TNA Injury Report:

Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside are cleared from the attack by Dani Luna, but Harley Hudson and Nyla Grace are not.

Steve Maclin is out for the next week after his eyes were scratched out.

Mike Santana’s arm still hurts, but he’s cleared.

Backstage:

Indi Hartwell feels like she has been in limbo since her “Dog Collar Match,” and the Elegance Brand threatened to send her on a plane back to Australia.

Promo:

Santino had a contract and brought out Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside. Santino announced that “due to an international visa crisis,” Dani Luna will not be at Genesis. Lee has signed an open contract, and Zaria and Sol Ruca from NXT came out, with Ruca suggesting that Zaria take the spot. So Zaria signed the contract on Santino’s, and we have a Knockouts title match for Genesis.

Backstage:

Santino Marella told Cedric Alexander that Leon Slater is also having “visa problems” and the match at Genesis is now Cedric Alexander v. Moose v. Joe Hendry, but not for the X Division Title.

Genesis Rundown:

Rick Swann v. AJ Francis

Elijah v. Mustafa Ali

Ryan Nemeth v. Mara Sade

Lei Ying Lee v. Zaria for the Knockouts Title

Cedric Alexander v. Moose v. Joe Henrdy

The Hardys v. The Righteous for the TNA World Tag Team Titles

JDC v. Eddie Edwards in a retirement

… AND MORE.

The System Comes Out to Talk

The crowd was disrespectful whenever Eddie Edwards tried to talk. So JDC snatches the mic out of his hand and announces that next week in the ring, he will announce the newest member of the system. JDC respects Edwards, but he isn’t going out like a punk.

Promo:

Carlos Silva brought out former TNA President Dixie Carter. The crowd mostly booed. Bully Ray came out, and they hugged. Then Bully Ray made his way down to the ring to join the commentary team for the main event.

TNA World Championship: Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. Mike Santana (with Bully Ray on commentary) Before the match, Karazrian insulted the crowd for being Cowboys fans and said he was the only star that mattered in Texas. During the match, Mike accidentally hits the ref. Then hits a Spin the Block on Kaz, who went for the pin, but no referee. Frankie then hits Mike with the TNA World Championship in the head.