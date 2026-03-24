TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 3/19/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC drew an average of 250,000 viewers, with a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks a 3.47% decline from the previous week’s viewership of 259,000, while the rating in the same demographic remained unchanged at 0.04. It’s important to note that these figures do not include viewership from AMC+ or TNA+.

Since early February, total audience numbers have generally ranged between 233,000 and 259,000 viewers. The key 18-49 demographic has typically fluctuated between 50,000 and 54,000 viewers over multiple weeks.

The episode aired on March 19 had figures similar to those recorded on February 19 and February 26, both of which averaged around 233,000 viewers. A slight increase was noted on March 5, when the show reached approximately 249,000 viewers. TNA iMPACT! continues to air on Thursday nights. While it does not reach the audience levels of larger wrestling broadcasts, it maintains a steady presence within its segment.

This episode was headlined by a segment featuring TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana and “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin.