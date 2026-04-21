TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 4/16/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC drew an average of 212,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks a decrease of 17.51% from the previous week’s viewership of 257,000, but an increase of 25% from the previous week’s rating of 0.04 in the same demographic. It is important to note that these numbers do not include viewership from AMC+ or TNA+.

The rating in the key 18-49 demographic was the same as two weeks ago and ties for the show’s highest point on AMC to date. The total audience was still higher than the 200,000 viewers two weeks ago, though it faced competition from Collision during the first hour. This week’s viewership represents the second-best performance for TNA iMPACT on AMC.

Additionally, there are no comparable viewership numbers for 2024 and 2025, making it challenging to assess performance over those years. So far in 2026, TNA iMPACT is averaging a 0.043 rating in the 18-49 demographic, with 228,000 viewers.

This episode featured a main event with TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater and “The Face of the Franchise” Moose facing The System, which included Bear Bronson, “Prime” Cedric Alexander, Eddie Edwards, and “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers, in a 2-On-4 Handicap Match.