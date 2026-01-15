TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (1/15/2026): Garland, TX.

The TNA on AMC Era kicks off tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT premieres on AMC TV this evening at 8/7c from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

On tap for the first-ever TNA on AMC prime time program for the January 15, 2026 episode are the following matches and appearances:

* AJ Styles returns to TNA

* TNA World Championship: Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian (c)

* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships: The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration (c)

* Six-Man Tag Team Match: Elijah and The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) vs. Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler)

Check back here tonight for complete TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC results.