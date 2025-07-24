TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (7/24/2025): Kingston, RI.

TNA Wrestling is LIVE tonight.

The company runs the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV, TNA+ and YouTube for the post-TNA Slammiversary 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT.

Advertised heading into the July 24, 2025 special live episode:

* Mike Santana vs. Joe Hendry

* New TNA Knockouts Champion Jacy Jane to appear

* New X-Division Champion Leon Slater to make first champion as champion

* The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration and a mystery partner

* Mance Warner vs. Jake Something – No DQ

