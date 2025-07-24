TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (7/24/2025): Kingston, RI.

TNA Wrestling is LIVE tonight.
The company runs the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV, TNA+ and YouTube for the post-TNA Slammiversary 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT.
Advertised heading into the July 24, 2025 special live episode:
* Mike Santana vs. Joe Hendry
* New TNA Knockouts Champion Jacy Jane to appear
* New X-Division Champion Leon Slater to make first champion as champion
* The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration and a mystery partner
* Mance Warner vs. Jake Something – No DQ
Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.
