TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (9/18/2025): Minneapolis, MN.

TNA iMPACT is back tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN.
On tap for the 9/18 episode this evening are the following matches:
* The Hardys (c) vs. The Nemeths (TNA Tag Titles)
* Elegance Brand vs. Masha Slamovich & IInspiration
* Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell
* Eric Young vs. Judas Icarus
* Mustafa Ali vs. Brian Myers
* Mike Santana will be in action
* The King’s Speech With Frankie Kazarian
Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results coverage.