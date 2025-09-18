TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (9/18/2025): Minneapolis, MN.

TNA iMPACT is back tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN.

On tap for the 9/18 episode this evening are the following matches:

* The Hardys (c) vs. The Nemeths (TNA Tag Titles)

* Elegance Brand vs. Masha Slamovich & IInspiration

* Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell

* Eric Young vs. Judas Icarus

* Mustafa Ali vs. Brian Myers

* Mike Santana will be in action

* The King’s Speech With Frankie Kazarian

Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results coverage.