TNA iMPACT Results – April 9, 2026

TNA iMPACT delivered another chaotic episode from the Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, as tensions continued to rise heading into Rebellion. Mike Santana and Eddie Edwards came face-to-face for a heated contract signing, The Hardys defended their tag team titles in a Tables Match, and multiple rivalries escalated across the card.

Venue: Alario Center – New Orleans, Louisiana

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

Contract Signing – Mike Santana & Eddie Edwards

Santino Marella and Daria Rae presided over the contract signing for the TNA World Championship match at Rebellion.

Tensions were evident from the start, as Marella and Rae argued over control of the segment before introducing Eddie Edwards and Mike Santana.

Edwards reflected on their similar journeys in TNA, claiming he remained loyal during difficult times while Santana left for “greener pastures.” Santana fired back, stating he returned because his heart was always in TNA, while Edwards stayed because he became “comfortable and complacent.”

The verbal exchange intensified, with Santana claiming he turned down more money elsewhere to help rebuild TNA.

Edwards attempted to provoke Santana by referencing his family, but Santana refused to take the bait, instead insulting Edwards’ toughness.

The segment broke down when Cedric Alexander attacked Santana from behind. Leon Slater rushed out to even the odds, leaving Santana and Slater standing tall after Slater delivered a high-risk dive over the ring post onto Edwards and Alexander.

AJ Francis Vignette

AJ Francis claimed he turned down an NFL opportunity with the Cleveland Browns to pursue wrestling. He took aim at Nic Nemeth, blaming him for taking opportunities, and vowed to finish what he started at Sacrifice when they meet at Rebellion.

Dani Luna vs. Jada Stone

Tasha Steelz joined commentary for the match.

Winner: Jada Stone via pinfall (Twisting Moonsault)

After the match, Steelz attacked Stone from behind, continuing their rivalry.

Injury Report

Nic Nemeth – Out, expected to be cleared for Rebellion

Tessa Blanchard – Banged up, cleared

Jody Threat – Out

Matt Hardy – Cleared despite rib issues

Vignette – Elijah & Frankie Kazarian

Elijah was shown walking through a New Orleans graveyard before being led to a setup where Frankie Kazarian ambushed him with a stone. Kazarian then refused to pay the child who assisted him.

Taryn Terrell Promo & Elegance Brand Attack

Taryn Terrell addressed the crowd, thanking fans and reflecting on her career, noting she never got to end it on her terms.

The Elegance Brand interrupted, mocking Terrell and claiming she was trying to ride their success. They revealed ODB and Mickie James had been taken out backstage before launching a 4-on-1 assault on Terrell.

Mr. Elegance and the group stood tall after hitting their “Nip and Tuck” finisher.

Frankie Kazarian vs. BDE

Ryan Nemeth joined commentary.

Winner: Frankie Kazarian via submission (Chicken Wing)

After the match, Nemeth attacked BDE. The lights went out, and Elijah appeared when they returned, choking Kazarian with a towel before escaping.

Elayna Black vs. Myla Grace (w/ Harley Hudson)

Winner: Elayna Black via pinfall (jumping neckbreaker)

Backstage – Santino Marella Suspended

Daria Rae informed Santino Marella that he was suspended indefinitely due to his recent actions. Indi Hartwell attempted to defend him but was also suspended after Rae claimed she was assaulted during the exchange.

Gia Miller Interviews Ricky Sosa

Gia Miller officially welcomed Ricky Sosa to TNA.

Eric Young interrupted, calling Sosa a “pretender” and attacking him. The two brawled into the ring, where Sosa briefly fought back before Young dropped him with a piledriver.

Undead Realm Segment

The surreal storyline continued as Tessa Blanchard, Rosemary, Mara Sadé, Allie, and others were shown navigating the “Undead Realm.” Father James Mitchell appeared throughout the segment, which ended on a “to be continued” note after a series of bizarre and dark interactions.

Mustafa Ali & Order 4 Promo

Mustafa Ali addressed the crowd alongside Order 4, focusing on TNA International Champion Trey Miguel.

Ali criticized TNA champions as “second chance” figures, claiming he doesn’t need redemption because he has never failed. He declared himself “too good for TNA.”

Trey Miguel interrupted, calling Ali a coward and defending his connection to the fans.

Ali attempted to fight Miguel one-on-one but quickly relied on Order 4 when things turned against him. Moose ran out to make the save, and Miguel and Moose cleared the ring before Ali escaped with help from The Great Hands.

TNA World Tag Team Championship – Tables Match

The Hardys (c) vs. The Righteous

Rules: A team must drive both opponents through tables to win

Fall 1: The Hardys put Dutch through a table

Fall 2: Vincent put Matt Hardy through a table

Final Fall: Jeff Hardy hit a Swanton Bomb through a table on Vincent

Winners: The Hardys AND STILL TNA World Tag Team Champions

After the match, Dutch attacked both Hardys, putting them through tables in a post-match assault.

This episode of TNA iMPACT delivered strong momentum heading into Rebellion, highlighted by the intense contract signing between Mike Santana and Eddie Edwards and The Hardys’ successful title defense. Mustafa Ali’s controversial promo and continued faction warfare further elevated the show’s stakes, while multiple storylines—including the mysterious Undead Realm—added unique layers to the product. TNA continues to build compelling narratives across all divisions as Rebellion approaches.