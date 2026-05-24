WWE NXT Live Event Results From Gainesville, Florida 5/23/2026

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the MLK Center in Gainesville, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– “Super” Sean Legacy def. Shido Ash in a Singles Match.

– The Culling’s Izzi Dame def. Meghan Walker in a Singles Match.

– “Supernova 11” Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno def. The Culling (Shawn Spears and Niko Vance) in a Tag Team Match.

– Keanu Carver def. Viktor Zanov in a Singles Match.

– ZARIA def. Lizzy Rain in a Singles Match.

– Tristan Angels def. Drake Morreaux in a Singles Match.

– Kale Dixon def. Ulka Sasaki in a Singles Match.

– Jaida Parker def. Layla Diggs in a Singles Match.

– Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) and WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill def. The Vanity Project (Jackson Drake and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.