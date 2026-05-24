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NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 33 Night 7 Results – May 24, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors
NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors

NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 33 Night 7 Results – May 24, 2026

Location: Kyoto Japan
Venue: KBS Hall
Attendence: 767

Tag Team Match
Masatora Yasuda & Daisuke Sasaki defeated Tatsuya Matsumoto & Toru Yano via Crossface on Matsumoto (5:43)

Tag Team Match
United Empire (Jakob Austin Young & Zane Jay) defeated Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado & Tiger Mask IV via Imperial Prison on Tiger Mask IV (7:09)

Tag Team Match
TMDK (Robbie Eagles & Ryohei Oiwa) defeated Unbound Company (Taiji Ishimori & Gedo) via Headlock on Gedo (6:24)

6 Man Tag Team Match
Kushida, Yoh & HYO defeated House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Dick Togo & Sho) via Inside Cradle on Dick Togo (7:28)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Francesco Akira (6) defeated Daiki Nagai (0) via Fireball (13:15)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Master Wato (8) defeated Valiente Jr (4) via Tsutenkaku German Suplex (7:17)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Kosei Fujita (6) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi (6) via Roll Up (6:23)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Robbie X (6) defeated Titan (10) via X Express (15:28)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Jun Kasai (8) defeated Nick Wayne (6) via Cross Arm Reverse Tiger Driver (13:50)

Block A Standings After Night 7

1st Place- Titan (10 Points) (5-1)

2nd Place- Master Wato & Jun Kasai (8 Points) (4-2)

3rd Place- Francesco Akira, Ryusuke Taguchi, Nick Wayne, Robbie X & Kosei Fujita (6 Points) (3-3)

4th Place- Valiente Jr (4 Points) (2-3) (On the bubble)

Last Place- Daiki Nagai (0 Points) (0-6) (Eliminated)

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