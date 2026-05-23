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NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 33 Night 6 Results – May 23, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors
NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors

NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 33 Night 6 Results – May 23, 2026

Tag Team Match
United Empire (Francesco Akira & Zane Jay) defeated Unbound Company (Daiki Nagai & Gedo) via Gedo Clutch on Gedo (9:15)

6 Man Tag Team Match
TMDK (Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita) defeated Six Or Nine (Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato) & Tatsuya Matsumoto via Senton on Matsumoto (9:12)

Tag Team Match
Unbound Company (Robbie X & Titan) defeated Tiger Mask IV & Nick Wayne via Llave Inmortal on Tiger Mask IV (7:02)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Valiente Jr (4) defeated Jun Kasai (6) via Skayde Special (7:01)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
HYO (4) defeated Kushida (2) via Hunting (11:13)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Jakob Austin Young (4) defeated Daisuke Sasaki (6) via Bites The Dust (6:58)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Taiji Ishimori (6) defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4) via Gedo Clutch (3:38)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado (6) defeated Sho (6) via Numero Dos (10:21)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Robbie Eagles (4) defeated Yoh (6) via Hyperion (18:37)

Standings After Night 6 

Block A

1st Place- Titan (10 Points) (5-0)

2nd Place- Ryusuke Taguchi, Nick Wayne, Master Wato & Jun Kasai (6 Points) (3-2)

3rd Place- Francesco Akira, Valiente Jr, Robbie X & Kosei Fujita (4 Points) (2-3)

Last Place- Daiki Nagai (0 Points) (0-5) (Eliminated)

Block B

1st Place- Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado, Taiji Ishimori, Daisuke Sasaki, Yoh & Sho (6 Points) (3-2)

2nd Place- Jakob Austin Young & Robbie Eagles (4 Points) (2-3) & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & HYO (4 Points) (2-2)

Last Place- Kushida (2 Points) (1-4)

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