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ETU Wrestling Dead Set Results – May 23, 2026

By
Scott Mitchell
-
ETU Wrestling Dead Set
ETU Wrestling Dead Set

ETU Wrestling “Dead Set” results live on Saturday, May 23rd, from The Mecca in Ridgefield Park, NJ. The event aired live on IWTV.

  1. Isaiah Broner & Troy Parker def. Devious Cass & Shimbashi
  2. Alec Price def. Juni Underwood
  3. Key Contender match: Matt Mako def. Harlon Abbott becomes the new Key Contender for the Key to the East Championship
  4. ETU Atlantic Tag Team Championships: Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye & Ikuro Kwon) def. Killionaires Club (J Boujii & PB Smooth) (c) to win the ETU Atlantic Tag Team Championships
  5. Four Corner Survival: JuleZee def. Victor Iniestra, Ryan O’Neill, & Mateo Marcelos
  6. Janai Kai def. Ava Lawless & Lili Ruiz
  7. Myron Reed def. Ken Broadway
  8. Coastal Crown Championship: Gabby Forza (c) def. Killer Kelly to retain the Coastal Crown Championship
  9. Key To The East Championship: Mike Santana (c) def. Tracy Williams to retain the Key To The East Championship

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