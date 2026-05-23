ETU Wrestling Dead Set Results – May 23, 2026

ETU Wrestling “Dead Set” results live on Saturday, May 23rd, from The Mecca in Ridgefield Park, NJ. The event aired live on IWTV.
- Isaiah Broner & Troy Parker def. Devious Cass & Shimbashi
- Alec Price def. Juni Underwood
- Key Contender match: Matt Mako def. Harlon Abbott becomes the new Key Contender for the Key to the East Championship
- ETU Atlantic Tag Team Championships: Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye & Ikuro Kwon) def. Killionaires Club (J Boujii & PB Smooth) (c) to win the ETU Atlantic Tag Team Championships
- Four Corner Survival: JuleZee def. Victor Iniestra, Ryan O’Neill, & Mateo Marcelos
- Janai Kai def. Ava Lawless & Lili Ruiz
- Myron Reed def. Ken Broadway
- Coastal Crown Championship: Gabby Forza (c) def. Killer Kelly to retain the Coastal Crown Championship
- Key To The East Championship: Mike Santana (c) def. Tracy Williams to retain the Key To The East Championship