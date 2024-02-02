TNA Impact Results – February 1, 2024

TNA Impact is back with another stacked card from Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando, Florida. On the card is Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel and Brian Myers vs. Kevin Knight. Plus, ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) puts their tag titles on the line against the Grizzled Young Veterans in a best out of three series. We will also hear from Frankie Kazarian as he explains why he attacked Eric Young and so much more! Continue below for the results!

Trey Miguel w/ Zachary Wentz vs. Nic Nemeth

RESULTS: Nic Nemeth defeats Trey Miguel via pinfall with a Superkick! During the match Wentz pulled on Nic’s leg. The referee then sent Zachary Wentz to the back! After the match, Steve Maclin attacked Nic Nemeth from behind! The Rascalz and Maclin puts a beatdown on Nic!

Kon and Deaner Promo:

Deaner talked about the TNA rebranding. Kon declared that The Design is dead. Deaner objected. Kon grabbed Deaner and said it was time for him to remind people who the BADDEST man in TNA is and it starts tonight.

Backstage:

Steve Maclin and The Rascalz excited about beating up Nemeth as they walked down the hallway. They confronted Mike Bailey. Wentz said he could beat up Bailey again. The Rascalz walked away!

Mila Moore & Savannah Thorne vs. Decay (Rosemary & Jessika Havok)

RESULTS: Decay defeats Mila Moore & Savannah Thorne via pinfall on Savanna Thorne with a Double Powerbomb!

Gia Miller interview with MK Ultra:

Killer Kelly says they want a rematch against Decay at No Surrender. Dani Luna and Jody Threat interrupts and says they want another match against MK Ultra. Jody challenged Masha to a match. Both teams walked away!

KDebut of “The Sound Check” with Alan Angel:

Angels was adjusting the lighting as Josh Alexander sat and waited. Alan Angels finally started the show and welcomed Alexander. Josh said that he wanted to be world champion again. Alan said that Alexander had to step on toes to get to the top. Alexander said it was about hard-fought matches and working to get to the top. Angles said that Alexander was coming off as ungrateful and a bad example for his son. Alexander said that Angels crossed the line, then he walked off. Leaving Angles to end the show.

Kevin Knight vs. Brian Myers w/ Eddie Edwards & Alisha

RESULTS: Brian Myers defeats Kevin Knight via pinfall with a Roster Cut. After the match, Eddie and Alisha got in the ring to celebrate. The System was about to attack Knight, but Kushida came in for the save. CHASING THE SYSTEM AWAY!

Gia Miller interview with Chris Sabin:

Chris talked about Mustafa Ali coming after his title. Sabin said he was a fighting champion, and he’s impressed with Ali. Chris was then interrupted by an “ad” from Mustafa Ali that showed clips of Sabin. Ali talked about change being necessary and that the fearful need leadership. After the video, Sabin said he guessed the speculation is over. The Good Hands walked in and said Ali would be the next X Division champion. John Skyler then challenged Sabin to a match next week. Sabin agreed, then walked away!

Frankie Kazarian explains his attack on Eric Young:

Kazarian said everyone’s been asking him why he turned on Eric Young and TNA. Frankie says he came last year to save TNA, he’s given 25 years to them, now he’s taking instead of giving. Kazarian says he’s sick of being passed over for opportunities, he has no desire to be a hero to the fans. Kazarian claims Eric Young is a soldier for TNA, but history doesn’t remember soldiers. They remember kings and he will be king of TNA.

Backstage:

The System are celebrating their win when Alex Shelley approached. He says he’d take his title back at No Surrender. Moose then agrees to the match. Shelley says they could fight right now. Instead, Moose says that’s not how The System works. Shelley will find out. The System walked off.

Video promo:

It’s Ash By Elegance! Undeniable. Irresistible. Unforgettable.

In-ring promo:

Deaner screams into the mic that The Design is dead. Fans cheered. He said it might even be his fault. Deaner said he was wrong that he thought you could bring Violent from Design from the dead. He said if something is dead, it never comes back to life. Cue PCO’s music. He was wheeled out on the table.

Deaner vs. PCO

RESULTS: PCO defeats Deaner via pinfall with a PCOsault. After the match, Kon attacked PCO from behind. Kon helped Deaner off the mat, but then clotheslined him. Kon said “It’s over when I say it’s over” then twisted Deaner’s neck. PCO rose up, but Kon slammed him to the mat, then put his hands over PCO’s face and pressed his head to the mat. Kon raised his arm as PCO was laid out.

Backstage:

AJ Francis walked up to Rich Swann and said he saw how Joe Hendry got the better of Swann on Xplosion. AJ offered to team with Swann, but Swann declined. Rhino walked by and AJ talked to him about Crazzy Steve, but Rhino told him to F off Swann told AJ that no one in TNA messes with him. Swann walks away.

Jody Threat w/ Dani Luna vs. Masha Slamovich w/ Killer Kelly

RESULTS: Masha Slamovich defeats Jody Threat via pinfall with a Snowplow. During the match, Dani hit Kelly Masha used the distraction to her advantage for the victory!

Backstage:

The System was beating up Kushida. Alex Shelley and security made the save as The System admiring their handy work and ran off.

1st Match of the Best of 3 Series – The ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

RESULTS: Grizzled Young Veterans defeats ABC in the first match of the series via pinfall with a Grit Your Teeth! During the match, Drake choked Ace with a scarf which helped them beat the ABC! The Grizzled Young Veterans win match 1.