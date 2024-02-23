TNA Impact Results – February 22, 2024

TNA Impact is back on AXS TV from Orlando Florida. Ash by Elegance A.K.A Dana Brooke made her TNA in-ring debut against Savannah Thorne. Also, Simon Gotch made his in-ring debut against Jack Price. Plus, Frankie Kazarian vs. Eric Young and more. Continue below for the results!

Commentators: Matthew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan

Ring Announcer: Jade Chung

Jason Hotch w/ John Skyler vs. Chris Sabin

RESULTS: Chris Sabin defeats Jason Hotch via pinfall with a Cradle Shock. After the match Mustafa Ali’s political ad popped up on the screen. He criticizes Sabin’s reign as X-Division Champion before claiming that he was going to make everyone declare “In Ali We Trust” and win the title.

Backstage:

The System (Brian Myers, Alisha Edwards, Eddie Edwards & Moose) called out Kevin Knight, Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA who said that they would make sure Moose retains the title. Santino Marella interrupted them and said that the members at ringside would provide the decision, but they could not physically get involved in the match.

Backstage:

Chris Sabin says he’s all for new competition for the X-Division. He vows to show Ali why he’s the X-Division champion and why he is the greatest X-Division Champion of all time. He will show him exactly why he’s Chris Sabin BITCH!

Jack Price vs. Simon Gotch

RESULTS: Josh Alexander was on commentary for the match. Simon Gotch defeats Jack Price via submission with a Bulldog Choke. After the match, Josh Alexander gets into the ring and goes face to face with Simon Gotch! They have a no contact clause in their contract.

Grizzled Young Vets promo:

They talk about the best efforts the ABC (Austin Ace & Chris Bey) in the Best of 3 Series. Grizzled Young Vets vowed that they would do everything to win the TNA Tag Titles at No Surrender. Grit Your Teeth.

Video package for PCO vs. Kon at No Surrender highlighting their feud!

Trent Seven w/ Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Steve Maclin w/ the Rascalz

RESULTS: Steve Maclin defeats Trent Seven via pinfall with a K.I.A. During the match, The Rascalz tried to get involved but Speedball stopped them in their tracks.

Backstage:

Trent Seven & Mike Bailey call out the Rascalz ahead of their match tomorrow night!

Backstage:

Gisele Shaw cut a promo, but she was immediately confronted by Gail Kim. Kim praised Shaw for ditching the Shaw-tourage, but told her she could have handled it with a lot more grace. Shaw disregarded her advice and said that she would win the TNA Knockouts Title without anyone’s help or advice.

Eric Young vs. Big Damo w/ Frankie Kazarian

It was supposed to be Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian, but Frankie had other plans.

After Eric Young made his entrance, Frankie Kazarian sat down on the ramp and told him he was not in the mood; however, one of Young’s ghosts of his past life was ready for a fight. The “ghost” in question was none other than Big Damo A.K.A Killian Dain.

RESULTS: Eric Young defeats Big Damo via pinfall with a Piledriver. After the match, fans chanted for Eric after the match. Eric took the mic and said he didn’t fully understand what was going through Frankie’s mind, but he was sure what was going through his own mind. He said it wouldn’t end well for Frankie. Young told Frankie to pick out a scarf and matching shoes (Frankie was wearing a bright yellow scarf) and bring his pretty boy ass to No Surrender.

Backstage:

Tasha Steelz calls out Xia Brookside to a rubber match between the two for next week.

Dani Luna & Jody Threat calls out the winner of whoever wins the TNA Knockouts Tag Titles on No Surrender.

Savannah Thorne vs. Ash by Elegance w/ George Iceman

RESULTS: Ash by Elegance w/ George Iceman defeats Savannah Thorne via pinfall with Rarified Air.

Matthew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan appeared and advertise TNA+. They were then interrupted by Ash’s assistant, who informed everyone that Ash By Elegance has left the building. Rehwoldt clapped along.

Alex Shelley, KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight vs. The System (Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & Moose)

RESULTS: The System defeats Alex Shelly, KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight via pinfall with a Spear to Kevin Knight. After the match, the teams brawled. As Knight, KUSHIDA, Myers & Edwards brawled on the outside, Shelley locked Moose in the Border City Stretch until Myers pulled Moose out of the ring. Shelley stood tall to end the show!

Tune in tomorrow night for TNA No Surrender at 8/7c.