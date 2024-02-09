TNA Impact is back with another stacked card from Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando, Florida. Impact featured Trinity & Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans. We will also see, Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz, Josh Alexander vs. Alan Angels and Chris Sabin vs. John Skyler. Plus, Alex Shelley vs. Eddie Edwards, “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz and so much more! Continue below for the results.

JOHN SKYLER (w/Jason Hotch) vs. CHRIS SABIN

RESULTS: Chris Sabin defeats John Skyler via pinfall with a Cradle Shock!

Gia Miller interviews Alex Shelley:

He talks about facing Eddie Edwards tonight. Shelley says The System waasn’t team players; they were symbiotic. He said he’d make Eddie his own personal voodoo doll. Alex says the other members would feel Eddie’s pain. Alex said when you take out one component of a system, the whole thing crashes.

XIA BROOKSIDE vs. TASHA STEELZ

RESULTS: Tasha Steelz defeats Xia Brookside via pinfall with a handful of tights after a Sunset Flip!

Backstage promo with ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey):

Ace Austin said that the Grizzled Young Vets were handed a tag team title shot on their first day but lost. He said the Vets took them to the limit but took a shortcut to win. Chris Bey said they had no love for the GYVs. The Vets attacked them from behind and closed the lid of a trunk on Ace’s arm. Security broke it up.

SPEEDBALL MIKE BAILEY vs. ZACHARY WENTZ (w/Trey Miguel)

RESULTS: Zachary Wentz defeats Speedball Mike Bailey. After the match, the Rascalz attacks Speedball but Trent Seven makes the save! Steve Maclin attacks both Speedball & Seven until Nic Nemeth makes the save.

Promo from Kon:

He says he’s the baddest man in TNA. Then he screamed.

Footage:

We see Crazzy Steve attacking Rhino on Xplosion.

Rhyno promo backstage:

He says he wants to take the Digital Media title from Crazzy Steve next week!

GISELE SHAW & SAVANNAH EVANS vs.JORDYNNE GRACE & TRINITY

RESULTS: Jordynne Grace & Trinity defeats Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans via submission with Star Struck!

Backstage:

AJ Francis asks Deaner for help backstage but because Deaner said Joe Hendry’s name, Hendry interrupts them. Deaner tells Hendry not to speak for him ever again.

Richard Adonis & Ori Gold

RESULTS: The match was quick! Kon defeats Ori Gold & Richard Adonis via pinfall with a Choke Slam on Ori Gold. After the match, Kon snapped Adonis’ neck. He was going to do the same to Gold, but the lights went out. PCO was wheeled out. Kon went on the stage and attacked the orderies Kon and PCO brawled into the ring. Security ran out to break things up. PCO and Kon fought off the security and started brawling again. PCO clotheslined Kon over the top rope. Then PCO dove onto Kon and the security guys on the outside. Fans chanted “PCO!” Kon knocked PCO down on the ramp. PCO then rises up and they fought again.

ALAN ANGELS vs. JOSH ALEXANDER

RESULTS: Before the match, Angels attacked Alexander. Josh Alexander defeats Alan Angels via submission with an Ankle Lock! After the match, someone jumped out of the crowd wearing a mask and attacked Alexander. He took off his mask and revealed himself to be Simon Gotch.

EDDIE EDWARDS vs. ALEX SHELLY W/ ALISHA

RESULTS: Alex Shelley defeats Eddie Edwards via surprise pinfall after Eddie tried to go for a Boston Knee Party. After the match, Brian Myers came down to help Eddie attack Shelley, but Kushida & Kevin Knight run them off. After the match, Brian Myers came down to help Eddie attack Shelley, but Kushida & Kevin Knight run them off.

Next week on TNA Impact we will see Crazzy Steve defends the Digital Media title vs. Rhino. Plus, round 2 of GYV vs. ABC, Moose vs. Kushida and so much more!