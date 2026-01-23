TNA iMPACT Results – January 22, 2026

TNA iMPACT opened with TNA President Carlos Silva joining Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt in the ring. Hannifan questioned Silva about the company’s recent AMC debut, framing it as a point of pride as the broadcast quickly pivoted toward in-ring action.

Cedric Alexander vs. Moose (w/ Alisha Edwards)

Moose entered still visibly affected by the punishment he absorbed at Genesis, with his injured back becoming the focal point almost immediately. The fight spilled to the apron early, where Moose absorbed a hard landing. He attempted a powerbomb on the apron, but Alexander slipped free and answered with a dive through the ropes. Moose responded by hurling Alexander into the steel steps before attempting a suplex on the floor, only for his back to give out, allowing Alexander to counter.

Back in the ring, Moose connected with a frog splash for a close two count. Alexander answered by targeting the back with sharp kicks of his own. Moose powered through with heavy chops but ran into a boot and a flatliner. He roared back with a scissor kick, an uranage, and a senton, even kipping up despite the obvious pain. Moose planted Alexander with a hanging sit-out powerbomb for another near fall, but Alexander survived and countered a spear with a Michinoku Driver of his own.

Both men traded chops as Moose continued to clutch his lower back. Moose attempted a rolling forearm, only for Alexander to cut him off. Moose answered with a boot, but Alexander stunned him with a Spanish Fly for a close count. Alexander charged again, only to be stopped cold by a headbutt. Moose went for another spear and then a powerbomb, but Alexander rolled through the attempt and caught Moose in a tight roll-up to steal the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander via Pinfall

Mike Santana Addresses the TNA Faithful

TNA World Champion Mike Santana entered through the crowd and pulled a chair into the ring, choosing to speak seated. Santana played a voicemail from his father, who told him he deserved to be where he was and belonged at the top of TNA. The crowd responded with loud “You deserve it” chants as Santana spoke about the sacrifices and hardships he faced on his climb to the championship. With Nic Nemeth looming and Feast or Fired contracts now in play, Santana said pressure only sharpens him and promised to keep proving he belongs.

Backstage – Order 4

Gia Miller attempted to interview Order 4 backstage, though crowd noise nearly overwhelmed the audio. Mustafa Ali dismissed The Hardys as overrated and confirmed that he would face Jeff Hardy later in the evening.

M by Elegance (w/ The Elegance Brand) vs. Indi Hartwell

Before the bell, The Personal Concierge took a shot at the local crowd. Once underway, M focused her offense on Hartwell’s foot, though her attacks lacked consistency. Hartwell weathered the storm and nearly turned the tide with a counter off a suplex attempt. M scored a near fall with a pump kick, but Hartwell responded with a spinebuster that left both women down.

Hartwell attempted to build momentum with strikes and a bulldog, though M countered her Hurts Donut attempt with a cradle. The sequence broke down, forcing the two to reset. Moments later, the same exchange unfolded again, but this time Hartwell cleanly reversed the pinning attempt and secured the victory.

Winner: Indi Hartwell via Pinfall

After the match, Heather and M attempted a beatdown on Hartwell, only for Ash to intervene. Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee rushed out to back Ash up, but Ash shockingly turned on them, leaving all three women laid out.

TNA Injury Report

It was announced that Elijah would not miss any in-ring time after reaggravating his injuries. Frankie Kazarian was sidelined following the Texas Death Match, also dealing with a broken hand. The Hardys were cleared to compete despite lingering damage.

Feast or Fired Match

The Feast or Fired match erupted into chaos immediately as multiple competitors crashed to the floor. Trey Miguel and Rich Swann briefly remained inside to exchange offense before the action spilled again. AJ Francis attempted to control the ladder, only for Miguel to soar onto a pile of bodies on the floor. Home Town Man had an early opportunity to escape with a briefcase but opted for a high-risk dive instead.

Home Town Man later retrieved a briefcase but was stopped when Eric Young removed his mask, forcing him to drop it. Young seized the opening and escaped with the case. Steve Maclin eliminated The Great Hands and successfully exited with another briefcase. Mance Warner attempted a chair-assisted powerbomb on Eddie Edwards, but Edwards countered with a Blue Thunder Bomb. On the floor, AJ Francis chokeslammed Rich Swann onto the apron.

Ryan Nemeth prevented Miguel from climbing, but Miguel countered with a suplex, grabbed a briefcase, and immediately dropped to the floor. The final case was claimed by Eddie Edwards, who outmaneuvered AJ Francis to secure his escape.

Winners: Eric Young, Steve Maclin, Trey Miguel, and Eddie Edwards secured briefcases

Backstage Confrontations

Later backstage, Nic Nemeth and Mike Santana came to blows after Nemeth made a personal remark about Santana’s family. Nemeth also berated wrestlers playing video games in the locker room before BDE stepped in to confront him, hinting at future conflict.

Elayna Black Addresses the Crowd

Elayna Black declared herself the most important woman in the Knockouts Division, boasting about her massive social media attention. She promised that her upcoming NXT appearance would prove she deserved the next Knockouts Championship opportunity.

Backstage, Arianna Grace attempted to apologize to Santino Marella. After initial tension, the two embraced, seemingly putting their issues behind them.

Mustafa Ali (w/ Order 4) vs. Jeff Hardy (w/ Matt Hardy)

Ali opened the match by frustrating Hardy with evasive movement and exaggerated selling, repeatedly bailing to the floor to avoid strikes. When Ali returned to the apron, Hardy blasted him into the edge of the ring with a dropkick. After regrouping with Order 4, Ali backed Hardy into the corner and unloaded with strikes, taunting Matt Hardy along the way.

Jeff fired back with a sudden clothesline, but Ali cut him off with a knee strike and dumped him to the floor. As Matt checked on his brother, Order 4 swarmed the ringside area. Ali choked Hardy on the ropes and used repeated distractions to allow Tasha Steelz and Agent Zero to get involved. Ali and Hardy brawled on the apron, where Hardy planted Ali with a Twist of Fate onto the exposed steps before both narrowly beat the count back into the ring.

Hardy mounted a comeback with forearms, a clothesline, and a double leg drop before scoring a near fall with an elbow. Ali avoided another Twist of Fate and caught Hardy with a dropkick before charging into the corner and crashing into the turnbuckles. Steelz tried to interfere again, but Hardy dropped both her and Ali with a Twist of Fate for another near fall.

Ali reached for a championship belt in desperation, but Matt Hardy stopped him and neutralized Order 4 at ringside. Jeff hit another Twist of Fate but missed the Swanton Bomb. Ali capitalized with a 450 Splash, yet Hardy kicked out. As Ali hesitated, Elijah appeared on the stage, briefly distracting him. Hardy seized the opening, landing a final Twist of Fate followed by the Swanton Bomb to seal the win.

Winner: Jeff Hardy via Pinfall

After the match, The Righteous appeared and issued a warning, making it clear their issues with The Hardys were far from finished as iMPACT went off the air.