TNA Impact Results – January 25, 2024

TNA Impact is back with another stacked card from Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando, Florida. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace puts her championship on the line against Trinity. We will also see the TNA in-ring debut of Nic Nemeth A.K.A Dolph Ziggler, as he faces Zachary Wentz from the Rascalz. Plus, TNA Champion Moose & Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Motor City Machine Guns and the returning Kazuchika Okada and so much more! Continue below for the results!

Kevin Knight w/ Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey

RESULTS: Chris Bey defeats Kevin Knight via pinfall with Art of Finesse.

After the match, the Grizzled Young Veterans attacks ABC! Then to add insult to injury they hold up the tag titles to end the beat down.

We see Ash By Elegance vignette!

Backstage:

We then hear from Frankie Kazarian as he tries to explain his attack on Eric Young last week! Rich Swann then interrupts. Kazarian walks off but AJ Francis walks up and says he would be in Swann’s corner when Swann took on Joe Hendry. AJ said they met in the back of the plane years ago, but he rides first class now while Swann is still in the back. AJ told Swann that there’s room for another person next to him. Swann said he was good and walked off.

Dante King & Damian Drake vs. Dirty Dango & Oleg Prudius (w/ Alpha Bravo)

RESULTS: Dirty Dango & Oleg Prudius defeats Dante King & Damian Drake via pinfall with a Down and Dirty. Oleg did all of the work while Dango sat on a chair on the ramp.

Promo:

Grizzled Young Veterans said they conquered all of Europe and they are never going to stop. Santino Marella walked in and was angry with them. ABC interrupted but were held back by security. Santino made a two out of three series and the first team to get two wins will be the champion. He said it starts next week.

Gia Miller backstage interview with Kazuchika Okada and the Motor City Machine Guns:

Alex Shelley talked about being the backbone of TNA. Chris Sabin talked about facing The System. Okada said TNA will feel the Rainmaker tonight.

(TNA Knockouts Title match) JORDYNNE GRACE (c) vs. TRINITY

RESULTS: AND STILL TNA KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPION JORDYNNE GRACE! Jordynne Grace defeats Trinity via pinfall after Trinity tried to go for Star Struct but Grace reversed it into a pin.

After the match, Jai Vidal and Savannah Evans attacked Grace and Trinity. Gisele Shaw ran in and attacked Grace and Trinity with the giant X. Evans and Vidal held Trinity while Shaw gave her a running knee. Shaw’s team celebrated afterwards.

The System promo:

Eddie Edwards said they are the standard bearers in TNA. Brian Myers said they would put an end to Okada tonight. Moose said they had to trust The System.

Josh Alexander promo:

Alexander talked about realizing his dream of stepping in a TNA ring and beating Will Ospreay. He talked about what’s next but was instead interrupted by Alan Angels. Alan said he has a new talk show called “The Sound Check” and asked him to be on it. Alexander respectfully declined at first, but Alan asked him to give him a chance. Alexander then agreed.

ZACHARY WENTZ (w/Trey Miguel) vs. NIC NEMETH

RESULTS: Nic Nemeth defeats Zachary Wentz with a Danger Zone (Zig Zag) via pinfall.

After the match, Trey Miguel tries to attack but Nemeth hits Danger Zone on him. Steve Maclin then attacks from behind. Nemeth hits him with Danger Zone as well as he stands tall.

Backstage:

Crazzy Steve says he thought Tommy Dreamer was going to help him. Instead, all Dreamer did was hold him back. He said he would use the Digital Media Title to be a star in TNA. Rhino interrupted and said maybe he needed to teach Steve a lesson. He then throws Steve against at a wall.

Promo:

Decay says they talked about being reborn at Hard To Kill. Havok says she returned to being a monster. Rosemary says they would do things their way.

DANI LUNA & JODY THREAT VS. MK ULTRA (Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich)

RESULTS: MK Ultra defeats Dani Luna & Jody Threat via pinfall with a massive MK Ultra Powerbomb on Killer Kelly!

After the match, MK Ultra attacked Dani and Jody after the match. They powerbombed Dani.

The System (Moose, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) vs. Kazuchika Okada & Motor City Machine Guns

RESULTS: Kazuchika Okada & Motor City Machine Guns defeats The System via pinfall after a combination of Okada’s Rainmaker and Alex Shelly hitting a Shell Shock.

A VIGNETTE TO END IMPACT?

It’s MUSTAFA ALI!

He appears and says he approves this message.

MUSTAFA ALI IS IN TNA!!