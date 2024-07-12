TNA Wrestling is back from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

On the card tonight is, Chris Bey vs. Johnny “Dango” Curtis and Zachary Wentz vs. NXT’s Charlie Dempsey. Also, Moose & Steve Maclin vs. Josh Alexander & Joe Hendry.

Plus, Jordynne Grace will also hold an open challenge for the TNA Knockouts Championship. Who will answer? Continue below for the results!

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

Ring Announcer: Jade Chung

Opener:

During TNA last week it was revealed that Ryan Nemeth was the one who was recording Frankie Kazarian. Nic Nemeth showed up and beat up Frankie before security finally pulled him off.

TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge Match – Izzi Dame vs. Jordynne Grace

The Concierge came out and trash talked the crowd. He says Ash by Elegance being on vacation so she will watch via satellite!

RESULTS: AND STILL KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPION JORDYNNE GRACE! Jordynne Grace defeats Izzi Dame via pinfall with Juggernaut Driver.

Backstage:

Santino picked names for tonight’s wild card main event. It turned out to be Josh Alexander & Joe Hendry vs. Steve Maclin & Moose.

Zachary Wentz vs. Charlie Dempsey

During the match, Myles Borne attacked Zachary at ringside.

RESULTS: Charlie Dempsey defeats Zachary Wentz via pinfall off the distraction.

After the match, Charlie and Myles attacks Zachary Wentz.

Promo:

The System says they would face The Hardyz next week in tag team action! Moose talked about facing Alexander and Hendry tonight.

Promo:

Dempsey and Borne call themselves the most dominant faction in wrestling. They were joined by Tavion Heights.

Then Santino approaches and says they would face the Rascalz and a partner next week. He said the partner would be someone who knows both worlds.

X- Division #1 Contenders Match – Kushida vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham

RESULTS: Speedball Mike Bailey defeats Kushida & Jonathan Gresham via pinfall with Ultima Weapon on Jonathan Gresham.

After the match, Campaign Singh and Ali’s security detail attack Bailey. Mustafa Ali comes out and tries to hit Bailey with a chair. Trent Seven comes to the ring to prevent it but Ali attacks Seven instead.

Ali attacks Seven’s knee with the chair and locks him in the Sharpshooter while Bailey is forced to watch it all unfold.

Steph Delander and PCO love story:

DeLander was on a beach and says she never thought she would find true love, but she found PCO. Clips of their love story was shown on screen. Steph said sometimes the best things in life are right in front of you; you just have to open your eyes to see it.

She said she would have to go back to Australia to tie up some loose ends. DeLander asks PCO if he would wait for her. She drew “SDL” and “PCO” inside of a heart in the sand.

Philadelphia Street Fight TNA Digital Media Championship Match – Rhino vs. Aj Francis (w/ Rich Swann)

The match was initially thrown out due to interference from Rich Swann, but Santino Marella restarted the match as a Philadelphia Street Fight.

RESULTS: Aj Francis defeats Rhino via pinfall victory roll after a low blow!

After the match, the lights go out and PCO attacks Francis and Swann. Francis eventually gets the better of PCO and chokeslams him on the ramp before posing with both titles.

Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw

RESULTS: Gisele Shaw defeats Tasha Steelz via pinfall with a running knee.

Backstage interview with Gia Miller and Xia Brookside:

Xia said she was going for revenge against Alisha Edwards. Gia asked if she’s talked to Steph De Lander. Xia said Steph was one of the strongest women she knows, and true love conquers all.

Chris Bey (w/ Ace Austin) vs. Johnny “Dango” Curtis

RESULTS: Johnny “Dango” Curtis defeats Chris Bey via pinfall with a flying leg drop!

After the match, The System attacks and destroys ABC!

Josh Alexander & Joe Hendry vs. Moose & Steve Maclin

RESULTS: Moose & Steve Maclin defeats Josh Alexander & Joe Hendry via pinfall with a Spear from Moose and a KIA from Steve Maclin to Josh Alexander!

After the match, Steve Maclin and Moose argue as the show goes off air!

Next week on TNA is the return of the legendary Hardy Boyz! Stay tuned with pwmania for more wrestling news and results!