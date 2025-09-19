TNA iMPACT Results – September 18, 2025

Location: Minneapolis Armory – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Hardys (c) vs. The Nemeths

The Elegance Brand vs. Masha Slamovich & The IInspiration

Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell

Eric Young vs. Judas Icarus

Mustafa Ali vs. Brian Myers

Mike Santana in action

The King’s Speech with Frankie Kazarian

Mustafa Ali vs. Brian Myers (w/ Moose, JDC, Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards)

Ali accompanied by Agent 0, Jason Hotch, John Skyler & Tasha Steelz

Result: Mustafa Ali defeated Brian Myers via pinfall after Myers missed a flying elbow off the top rope. Ali capitalized and scored the win.

Aftermath: Myers attacked Ali from behind, but Order4 fought him off. The System hit the ring and a massive brawl broke out. Agent Zero and Moose faced off before Santino Marella appeared to announce Order4 vs. The System in a Hardcore War at Bound for Glory.

Backstage with Gia Miller

Nic and Ryan Nemeth revealed their plan to regain the TNA Tag Team Titles from Matt and Jeff Hardy. They emphasized that tonight isn’t a ladder match — and they believe no team can beat the best brother duo.

Backstage with Dani Luna

The Personal Concierge instructed Dani Luna to destroy Indi Hartwell tonight to weaken her ahead of their upcoming match at Victory Road. He added that a potential TNA Knockouts Championship opportunity awaits if she succeeds.

Special Appearance

TNA welcomed back TNA legend ODB.

Eric Young vs. Judas Icarus (w/ Travis Williams)

Result: Judas Icarus defeated Eric Young via distraction from Joe Hendry.

Aftermath: A frustrated Eric Young struck the referee after the match, leaving commentators to speculate whether Young could face further punishment for attacking another official.

Backstage Segment

Victoria Crawford called out Gia Miller but instead got Jody Threat, setting up a match for next week. Meanwhile, Gia Miller revealed she successfully had Tessa Blanchard’s suspension lifted, but issued a stern warning: if Tessa touches her in any TNA arena, she will “f**k her up.”

Treehouse with The Rascalz

The Rascalz reconciled after their tensions over the X-Division #1 Contender’s spot. Santino Marella dropped in and quickly developed the munchies.

The Elegance Brand (Ash, Heather & M by Elegance) vs. Masha Slamovich & The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay)

Before the match, The Personal Concierge lamented how Masha ruined their celebration before introducing the Elegance Brand.

During the bout, The IInspiration chased Ash and the Concierge away, leaving M and Heather isolated. Cassie and Jessie hit a double headbutt spot.

Result: The Elegance Brand defeated Masha Slamovich & The IInspiration after Ash threw champagne in Cassie Lee’s eyes, allowing Heather to score the pinfall.

Injury Report

Mike Santana: Cleared for action despite last week’s attack by Trick Williams.

Moose: Placed in concussion protocol after a headbutt from Special Agent Zero.

The Hardys: Cleared for tonight’s main event.

The Nemeths: Cleared for tonight’s main event.

The King’s Speech

“The King” Frankie Kazarian welcomed former TNA Champion Mr. Anderson as his guest. Kazarian mocked Steve Maclin’s military background, leading to an argument with Anderson. Suddenly, Jake Something attacked Anderson until Steve Maclin ran in to make the save.

Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell

Result: Indi Hartwell defeated Dani Luna via disqualification after Dani used a steel chair.

Aftermath: Luna continued her brutal assault until security intervened, though they struggled to contain her.

Mike Santana vs. AJZ

Before the match, AJZ grabbed the mic to insult both Santana and the Minnesota Vikings, promising to rise to the top of TNA.

Result: Mike Santana defeated AJZ via Spin the Block.

Aftermath: Santana vowed revenge on Trick Williams at Bound for Glory, saying he won’t let his guard down again. Suddenly, NXT’s Ridge Holland attacked Santana and left him laid out.

TNA World Tag Team Championship

The Hardys (Matt & Jeff) (c) vs. The Nemeth Brothers (Nic & Ryan)

Before the match, Matt Cardona joined commentary. Ryan Nemeth taunted a TNA executive at ringside, only for Cardona to blindside him and roll him back into the ring.

Result: And Still TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys. Matt and Jeff Hardy defeated The Nemeths via pinfall after a Twist of Fate from Matt and a Swanton Bomb from Jeff to Ryan Nemeth.