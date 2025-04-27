TNA Rebellion Preview For Tonight (4/27/2025): Los Angeles, CA.

TNA Rebellion 2025 goes down tonight from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA.
The following lineup is advertised for the show:
* Fatal Influence vs. Rosemary, Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee (Pre-Show)
* Walk With Elijah Challenge (Pre-Show)
* Moose (c) vs. KC Navarro vs. Leon Slater vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Sidney Akeem (Ultimate X For TNA X-Division Title)
* Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali (Falls Count Anywhere)
* Ace Austin & The Rascalz (w/ Sean Waltman) vs. The System (w/ Alisha Edwards)
* Ash & Heather By Elegance (c) vs. The Meta-Four vs. Spitfire vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley (TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Titles)
* Steve Maclin (c) vs. Eric Young (TNA International Title)
* The Hardys (c) vs. The Nemeth Brothers (TNA Tag-Team Titles)
* Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard (TNA Knockouts Title)
* Joe Hendry (c) vs. Ethan Page vs. Frankie Kazarian (TNA World Title)