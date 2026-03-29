TNA Recognizes Referee And Eddie Edwards Following Sacrifice Incident

The match between Mike Santana and Steve Maclin for the TNA World Championship at Friday’s Sacrifice event was abruptly halted after Maclin was knocked out by a Superkick.

Eddie Edwards, a member of The System, then entered the ring and had a match with Santana. Referee Alice Lane decided to stop the Santana vs. Maclin match, and both Lane and Edwards have since been recognized for their efforts.

TNA President Carlos Silva acknowledged the contributions of Lane and Edwards ahead of the upcoming TV tapings. Lane expressed her gratitude to the company for recognizing her hard work and honored her with the All Star Award.

Silva praised Edwards for stepping up in a critical moment by engaging in an unplanned brawl with Santana, giving the fans something to watch. After accepting the All Star Award, Edwards remarked that he was simply doing his job and emphasized that their weekly efforts are a team endeavor.