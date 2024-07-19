TNA Releases Limited Tickets For Slammiversary & iMPACT Taping This Weekend

More limited tickets have been released for TNA Slammiversary 2024 Weekend.

Ahead of the TNA Slammiversary 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday, July 20, and the subsequent post-PPV taping of TNA iMPACT on Sunday, July 21, the company has announced that limited tickets have been released for both shows.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

IF YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS THIS, CHECK NOW TO SEE IF ANY TICKETS ARE LEFT – THIS IS GOING TO BE WILD SHOWS WITH A PACKED HOUSE!

On Saturday, July 20, TNA Wrestling celebrates its 20th Slammiversary LIVE at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada! Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.

On Sunday, July 21, be there live as the TNA television trucks capture all the in-ring action. These matches will be captured for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8 p.m. EDT every Thursday (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada).

SUNDAY, July 21: TNAutograph Fest – The Slammiversary Edition

Immediately after the TNA Show ends (at about 7:30pm)

Fans can acquire autographs and photo-ops with select TNA stars.

· Location: Inside the Verdun Auditorium.

· Fans can purchase tickets for the TNAutograph Fest starting Wednesday, July 10, at tnamerch.com.

BOTH NIGHTS!

Doors: 5:45pm ET

Event Start: 7:00pm ET

Titanium Ticket Perks:

– Pre-show Poutine Party with select TNA stars

– Plus more to be announced