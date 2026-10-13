TNA Removes Moose vs. Max Caster Match From Bound For Glory Replays

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA Wrestling announced that former AEW star Max Caster will no longer be working with them following a controversial line in his entrance rap during his debut match against Moose at Bound For Glory, in which he quipped that Riyadh was being bombed.

TNA has stated that they have removed the segment from replays and their social media channels, and they are taking steps to prevent incidents like this from happening again. According to PWInsider.com, not only has the segment been deleted, but the entire match, in which Moose defeated Caster, has also been removed.

Additionally, a second report indicated that Caster was on a “nightly deal” for TNA Bound For Glory, meaning he was on a pay-per-appearance arrangement rather than a regular long-term contract. As of now, Caster has not commented on the situation.