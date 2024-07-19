TNA Reveals Four-Way Knockouts Match For Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-Show

A new match has been announced for the pre-show for the TNA Wrestling pay-per-view this weekend.

Ahead of the TNA Slammiversary 2024 show in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday, July 20, the company has announced the addition of a new four-way Knockouts match for the PPV pre-show.

Scheduled for Countdown To TNA Slammiversary 2024 on 7/20 in Montreal is Tasha Steelz vs. Faby Apache vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside in a four-way Knockouts showdown.

Make sure to check back here on Saturday evening for a complete TNA Slammiversary 2024 pay-per-view recap from Montreal.