TNA Sacrifice Results – March 8, 2024

TNA presents Sacrifice live from Windsor, Ontario, Canada. On the card is TNA World Champion Moose vs. Eric Young for the title, and Josh Alexander vs. Alexander Hammerstone. Plus, Jordynne Grace puts her TNA Knockouts World Championship on the line in a Triple Threat match against Tasha Steelz and Xia Brookside and so much more! Continue below for the results!

Commentators: Hannifan and Rehwoldt

Ring Announcer: Jade Chung



Countdown:

Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Crazzy Steve (c)

Before the match, AJ Francis interrupted Hendry’s photo montage mocking Steve.

Aj Francis was on commentary for this match!

RESULTS: AND STILL IMPACT DIGITAL MEDIA CHAMPION CRAZZY STEVE! Crazzy Steve defeats Joe Hendry via pinfall with a flying DDT after Francis took a cheap shot at Hendry and rammed him into the ring post

Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel) vs. Speedball Mike Bailey and Trent Seven

RESULTS: Speedball Mike Bailey and Trent Seven defeats Rascalz via pinfall with a tornado kick and suplex combo on Zachary Wentz. This was due to Trey trying to spray paint Mike but accidentally got Zachary Wentz!

Main Show:

Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth

RESULTS: Nic Nemeth defeats Steve Maclin via pinfall with a Danger Zone.

Backstage:

Gia speaks to The System ahead of their title matches.

TNA World Tag Team Championship: ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) (c) vs. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers

RESULTS: AND NEW TNA WORLD CHAMPIONS EDDIE EDWARDS & BRIAN MYERS! Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers defeats ABC via pinfall with Roster Cut lariat and Boston Knee Party on Ace Austin.

Disqualification Match: Kon vs. PCO

Before the match, Kon throws around ringside members like a sack of potatoes!

RESULTS: PCO defeats Kon via pinfall after PCO slams Kon onto a chair then hits a PCOsault!

Aj Francis promo:

He vows to not let Joe Hendry reach a level of success. Hendry confronted AJ and challenged him to a match. They started to fight but security broke it up. Santino Marella shows who’s boss and says they would settle it on Thursday.

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Title match: MK ULTRA (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly)(c) vs. SPIT FIRE (Jody Threat & Dani Luna)

Before the match, Jody Threat and Dani Luna were on their way to the ring, but they were attacked from behind with weapons by Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly. Masha gave Dani a Snow Plow at ringside.

RESULTS: AND NEW TNA KNOCKOUTS WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SPIT FIRE! Jody Threat & Dani Luna defeats MK Ultra via pinfall with a surprise rollup from Jody to Killer Kelly! After the match Masha was unhappy with Kelly.

Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone

RESULTS: Hammerstone defeats Josh Alexander via pinfall with a Nightmare Pendulum.

Backstage:

Gia speaks to Time Machine to try and settle their differences before competing.

Time Machine (Alex Shelly & Chris Sabin & Kushida)vs. Mustafa Ali & Grizzled Young Veterans

RESULTS: Mustafa Ali & Gizzled Young Veterans defeats Time Machine via pinfall with Grit Your Teeth then Ali hit a Frog Slash on Alex Shelly.

Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside

RESULTS: AND STILL TNA KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPION JORDYNNE GRACE! Jordynne Grace defeats Tasha Steelz and Xia Brookside via pinfall with a Juggernaut Driver on Xia Brookside.

TNA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Moose vs. Eric Young

RESULTS: During the match, Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers attempts to get involved in the match but was unsuccessful! A masked man then chokes Eric Young out with a chord then gets him back in the ring for Moose to finish business. AND STILL TNA WORLD CHAMPION MOOSE! Moose defeats Eric Young via pinfall with a Spear!

The System is shining now! What will happen next Thursday on TNA Impact? Tune in to find out at 8/7c.