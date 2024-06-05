TNA Set To Air Weekly Flagship Program On AXS TV As Well As The TNA+ App

TNA Wrestling recently issued a press release, where it was announced that they will be airing their weekly flagship program on AXS TV at 8PM ET as well as on the TNA+ app at 10PM ET starting tomorrow, June 6th.

You can check out the full press release below:

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that its flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, will air at 8 p.m. EST on the TNA+ app in addition to AXS TV, beginning June 6. iMPACT! formerly aired on-demand on TNA+ at 10 p.m. EST.

Streaming iMPACT! at 8 p.m. EST is included in all TNA+ plans, which also includes next week’s Against All Odds special, all other TNA+ live monthly specials, and thousands of hours of classical content. Subscribers also can purchase event tickets and merch on the app.

TNA has multiple special codes available to help fans experience all the excitement of TNA on TNA+. The codes are only good through June 6:

Offer code 2PPV gives fans both the SLAMMIVERSARY and BOUND FOR GLORY pay-per-views for free if they sign up for the World Champion Annual Plan. A World Champion Annual plan gives fans all iMPACT episodes live, access to TNA’s entire historical library, all TNA live events including Against All Odds, and TNA’s four major live pay-per-views at $80 off the list price.

Offer code TRYUS gives fans half off a monthly subscription for their first two months ($4.99 a month). Monthly plans include all iMPACT episodes live, TNA’s entire historical library, and all TNA live events including Against All Odds. This plan does not include TNA’s four major pay-per-views, which can be purchased a la carte inside the app.