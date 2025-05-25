TNA Star Pulled From Tapings Following Suspected Concussion

Top TNA Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard was pulled from in-ring action during Saturday’s (May 24, 2025) TNA television tapings, following what is reportedly a suspected concussion.

According to multiple sources within TNA, Blanchard sustained the injury during her match against Arianna Grace at TNA Under Siege on Friday, May 23rd. Initial concerns were raised after a social media post highlighted “a couple of botches” during the contest, which led to further backstage speculation.

Fightful confirmed that Blanchard is believed to have been concussed during the match, though she impressively continued and finished the bout. She was originally scheduled to compete at the following night’s tapings, but plans were changed at the last minute, with a storyline explanation created to account for her absence from the ring.

As of this writing, there is no official word on the severity of the concussion or how long Blanchard is expected to be out of action. Her condition is still being evaluated.

Everyone at PWMania.com sends well wishes to Tessa Blanchard for a full and speedy recovery. Stay tuned for further updates on her status and all the latest news from the world of TNA Wrestling.