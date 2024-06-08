TNA Star Wants To Challenge Trick Williams For The NXT Championship

Now that WWE and TNA Wrestling has a working relationship, we could see a number of potential dream matches happen on WWE or TNA television including WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams defending his title against TNA star and ABC member Chris Bey.

Bey recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and noted that he wanted to challenge Williams for his NXT Championship down the line.

Bey wrote, “Trick Williams vs Chris Bey for the NXT Championship? I think the people would enjoy that”

NXT star Je’Von Evans then responded, “Whoa Gang, Don’t Think You Can Pull Up Here And Go Straight For The Title..You Gon Have To Go Through Some People First #TheYoungOG #NXTYoungBlood”

You can check out the posts below.

Trick Williams vs Chris Bey for the NXT Championship? I think the people would enjoy that https://t.co/JBBkAxDS29 — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) June 7, 2024