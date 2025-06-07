TNA Stars & WWE Legend Al Snow Heading To NCG Wrestling’s HEADSTRONG On June 28

On June 28th, Noble Champions Group Wrestling will present its next big event, HEADSTRONG, in Leamington, Ontario, at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre.

The show will feature numerous TNA superstars, including Tessa Blanchard, Trey Miguel, Jody Threat & Jason Hotch. Also appearing will be WWE legend Al Snow, who is scheduled to participate in a special tag team bout.

The main event of HEADSTRONG will feature the NCG World Heavyweight Champion Giant Orion defending his title against The Soultaker. This will be contested as a casket match.

TNA superstar Tessa Blanchard is the current NCG Women’s Champion, and she is set to defend her title at HEADSTRONG in a triple threat match against TNA’s Jody Threat and rising star Chantal.

In a special singles bout, TNA favorite Trey Miguel will go one-on-one against the former NCG North American Champion Damian Chambers.

🚨 FULL CARD ALERT 🚨 Presenting the entire slate of matches for NCG HEADSTRONG on June 28 in Leamington! For our one-year anniversary, we have STACKED this card from top to bottom, from the return of Al Snow to in-ring action to every NCG championship being defended in this… pic.twitter.com/Ja5TVF0Q0U — NCG WRESTLING (@ncgwrestling) June 3, 2025

Here is the entire line-up for NCG Wrestling’s HEADSTRONG on June 28th:

Main event NCG World Heavyweight Title Casket Match: Giant Orion (c) vs The Soultaker

Giant Orion (c) vs The Soultaker NCG Women’s Championship: Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Jody Threat vs. Chantal

Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Jody Threat vs. Chantal NCG North American Title: Zeeko (c) vs Richard Holliday

Zeeko (c) vs Richard Holliday Special Tag Team Match: Al Snow & Jessie V vs. Crash & Mark Wheeler

Al Snow & Jessie V vs. Crash & Mark Wheeler NCG World Tag Team Championship: Jaxon Roy & Mikey Truth (c) vs. Macrae Martin & Junior Benito

Jaxon Roy & Mikey Truth (c) vs. Macrae Martin & Junior Benito NWA Midwest Championship: Dante Casanova (c) vs. Tony Gunn

Dante Casanova (c) vs. Tony Gunn Trey Miguel vs Damian Chambers

Joshua Bishop vs. Jason Hotch

Andrew Love vs. Ben Bishop

This event will celebrate the one-year anniversary of NCG Wrestling.