TNA SuperSlam Delayed Due To Ongoing Conflict

As reported by PWMania.com, TNA Wrestling and Qatar Pro Wrestling are teaming up again this year for the annual SuperSlam event. Originally scheduled for Doha, Qatar, on Saturday, May 1st, the event has been rescheduled due to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran.

According to BodySlam+, sources close to the situation have indicated that the event will now occur in Doha on Sunday, October 24th.

The report also noted that the roster of talent TNA Wrestling will send to the Middle East for SuperSlam and other events in the region has yet to be announced.

The joint SuperSlam IV event presented by TNA Wrestling and Qatar Pro Wrestling will be broadcast on TNA+ and Triller.