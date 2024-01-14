TNA Wrestling Announces The Signing Of Xia Brookside

Former WWE NXT UK star Xia Brookside made an appearance on Saturday night’s 2024 TNA Hard To Kill PPV and competed in the Knockouts Ultimate X Match.

The match ended with “The Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw winning to earn herself a future TNA Knockouts World Championship opportunity.

Immediately following the match, it was announced that Brookside had signed a full-time deal with TNA Wrestling.

According to Fightful Select, Brookside and TNA have been in talks since November of 2023, with Saturday night’s show being her first day in the company in what is a three-year contract.