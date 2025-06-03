TNA Wrestling Debuts Pride Merch Line Supporting LGBTQ Charities

TNA issued the following:

TNA Wrestling Launches Pride Collection: Shirts, Shorts, Side Bag & More

Proceeds Split Between Two LGBTQ Sporting Charities

TNA Wrestling is celebrating June’s Pride Month with its first-ever Pride Collection: multiple shirts and more, featuring the company logo emblazed in the rainbow colors and a TNA Pride logo.

The shirts are available at tnamerch.com and proceeds from the TNA Pride Collection will be split between NAGAAA and Athlete Ally.

Since 2022, TNA Wrestling has had a partnership with the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA), an international sports organization dedicated to providing opportunity and access for the LGBTQ+ community to participate in organized softball competition in safe environments. A TNA Wrestling star was the special guest speaker at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Gay Softball World Series.

Athlete Ally is a nonprofit LGBTQ athletic advocacy group that aims to make athletic communities more inclusive, less discriminatory and helps athletes to advocate for LGBTQ equality. Athlete Ally was founded in 2011 by Hudson Taylor, a three-time NCAA All-American wrestler at the University of Maryland.

The TNA Pride Collection features two different short-sleeve shirts, a long-sleeve shirt, shorts and a side bag. To purchase, go to: tnamerch.com.

The stars of TNA Wrestling, including Matt and Jeff Hardy, Ryan and Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Moose, Tessa Blanchard and Masha Slamovich, among others, will be in-action on Friday & Saturday, June 6-7 at the Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona.

TNA confirmed today that the Saturday night show in Tempe in TNA’s official Pride Night, in conjunction with Saturday’s Downtown Tempe Pride Party at Centerpoint Plaza. Tickets for the TNA live event on June 7 at Mullett Arena are available at ticketmaster.com – and fans can use code PRIDE for 25 percent on all tickets.

