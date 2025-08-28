TNA Wrestling Releases Full Video Of Hulk Hogan’s Last Match

TNA Wrestling has officially released the full video of Hulk Hogan’s last professional wrestling match, giving fans the opportunity to watch a rare moment from the company’s history.

The match took place in January 2012 during TNA’s live event tour of the United Kingdom. Hogan teamed with Sting and James Storm in a six-man tag team match against Bully Ray, Kurt Angle, and Bobby Roode.

Hogan first joined TNA in late 2009 alongside Eric Bischoff, debuting on the January 4, 2010 live episode of Impact Wrestling. Presented as a business partner to then-TNA President Dixie Carter, Hogan was positioned as a major on-screen authority figure and quickly became a centerpiece of storylines.

His most notable run came with the formation of the villainous “Immortal” faction, which included Jeff Hardy, Abyss, and Jeff Jarrett. This storyline led to Hogan’s heel turn — his first since his WCW days, and a major feud with longtime rival Sting.

The rivalry culminated in their Bound For Glory 2011 showdown in Philadelphia, which was Hogan’s last televised match. After turning babyface at the end of that bout, Hogan continued to compete in untelevised matches, including the UK live event tour where the newly released six-man tag occurred. That match is now recognized as Hogan’s final in-ring performance.

Hogan would go on to serve as the on-screen General Manager of Impact Wrestling until his departure in late 2013.

The full match is now available to watch below.