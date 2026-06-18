TNA Wrestling Set To Establish OVW As New Developmental Brand

TNA and Ohio Valley Wrestling are reportedly closing in on a formal developmental territory agreement, according to sources within the Louisville-based promotion.

Under the arrangement, OVW would serve as a structured pipeline for TNA talent development, giving the company a dedicated system for grooming prospects ahead of national television exposure.

TNA President Carlos Silva has attended multiple OVW events in recent months, per sources within the promotion, a visible sign of the growing relationship between the two organizations. Silva had been expected to attend OVW’s 1,400th television episode celebration, though he was ultimately not in attendance for the milestone.

No official announcement has been made by either side, but sources indicate a deal could be finalized in the near future.

(H/T: PWInsider)