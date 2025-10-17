TNA Wrestling Stars Myron Reed And Killer Kelly Engaged To Be Married

TNA Wrestling star Killer Kelly announced on her Twitter account that she is officially engaged to her long-time partner and fellow TNA Wrestling star Myron Reed. This announcement follows an on-air engagement that occurred last month at Wrestling Revolver’s Clean Slate event, where Kelly got down on one knee and proposed to Reed, who accepted. Following her recent post, their engagement is now confirmed as real.

Kelly shared a picture of herself and Reed and wrote, “KillerGoat said HELL YES 🖤”

Kelly and Reed welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Ruby, in November 2024. Kelly made her return to TNA Wrestling last June at Against All Odds, where she faced her former tag team partner, Masha Slamovich, in a Chain Match. Slamovich won the match and retained the TNA Knockouts World Title.

Initially, Kelly’s TNA Wrestling contract was set to expire in August. However, it was extended due to her recent maternity leave, and her current contract is now scheduled to expire in December. Kelly last competed for TNA Wrestling in September during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Qualifying Battle Royal. Reed has also been appearing on TNA Wrestling, most recently competing in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at TNA Bound for Glory earlier this month.