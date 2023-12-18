TNA Wrestling Teasing “One Of The Biggest Signings” In Company History For Hard To Kill

TNA Wrestling has something big planned for its next pay-per-view event, Hard To Kill, which takes place next month, and is playing up the idea of a surprise for fans who buy it. When Impact Wrestling rebrands, this will be the first show under the TNA Wrestling banner.

The show will take place at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 13, 2024. World Heavyweight Champion Alex Shelley will face X-Division Champion Moose, Chris Sabin will face El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kushida, and Knockouts World Champion Trinity will face Jordyn Grace.

TNA has previously had talent make their return and debut with the promotion at pay-per-view events. Several WWE stars who were released a few months ago are currently on the free-agent market and could end up in TNA. A complete list can be found here.

Scott D’Amore, the promotion’s creative director, was on Busted Open Radio today and teased a big talent signing. The promotion also claims that “worlds will collide” and that “you won’t believe who is showing up” for the show.

D’Amore said the following:

“We’re right there at the goal line of finalizing one of the biggest signings in TNA. I think it’s something that’s really gonna shake things up. I think some of what we have in store [at Hard To Kill] is gonna blow your socks off.”

This will undoubtedly get people talking about the show and, hopefully, persuade fans to buy it in order to support those in TNA.