TNA’s Old School Theme Song Returning Tonight On AXS TV

Old-school TNA Wrestling fans will be pleased to learn that an iconic intro theme song is returning after the promotion rebranded from Impact Wrestling to TNA Wrestling last Saturday at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event.

Trinity dropped the Knockouts Title to Jordynne Grace, who is expected to return to WWE, and there were talent debuts including Nic Nemeth.

TNA Impact’s Hard to Kill fallout episode will air tonight on AXS TV, and the show will feature the following:

* Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay 2

* Nic Nemeth will make his TNA Impact TV debut during an in-ring promo

* Moose, the new TNA Champion, is set to appear

* KUSHIDA squares off against Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid, Mike Bailey, El Hijo Del Vikingo, and Jake Something

* Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz

* The Grizzled Young Veterans take on Eric Young and Frankie Kazarian

* PCO vs. Jai Vidal

TNA announced that the Cross The Line intro theme song will return after airing in the late 2000s/early 2010s. It used to feature Kurt Angle, Sting, Samoa Joe, Beer Money, Kevin Nash, Motor City Machine Guns, AJ Styles, and others.

Due to the overwhelmingly positive reception to it being featured on our recent live events, the iconic Cross the Line theme will return starting TONIGHT on #TNAiMPACT on @AXSTV! — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 18, 2024