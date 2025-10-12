TNA’s Road To Glory Video For Tonight’s Bound For Glory PPV

The road to glory for the top competitors scheduled for tonight’s TNA Bound For Glory has arrived.

Heading into the biggest TNA Wrestling show of the year later this evening at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, the company has released their complete ‘Road To Glory’ countdown style preview special.

Running at over 36 minutes in length, TNA’s Road To Glory features a look at the paths top stars took to get to their respective matches at TNA Bound For Glory. Among those featured in the video are Mike Santana, Team 3D, The Hardys, Leon Slater and Indi Hartwell.

Advertised for TNA Bound For Glory 2025 are the following matches:

* TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Mike Santana

* TNA & NXT Tag Team Championships – Tables Match: The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. Team 3D (Bully Ray and D-Von)

* TNA X Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Je’Von Evans

* TNA Knockouts Championships: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Indi Hartwell

* TNA International Championship: Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. Steve Maclin

* Gia Miller vs. Tessa Blanchard

* Hardcore War: The System (Moose, Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and JDC vs. Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Agent Zero)

* 20-person “Call Your Shot” gauntlet match for a shot at any championship over the next year

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships: The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) (c) vs. The Elegance Brand (Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance)

* TNA Hall of Fame inductions: Mickie James & The Beautiful People

Watch TNA’s Road To Glory via the YouTube player embedded below, and make sure to check back here tonight after the show for complete TNA Bound For Glory 2025 results from Lowell, MA.

Road To Glory: Mike Santana, Team 3D, The Hardys, Leon Slater, Indi Hartwell

Road to Glory brings you into the mindset of TNA’s biggest stars ahead of Bound For Glory TONIGHT LIVE on PPV and TNA+! Use code GLORY25 for 10% off a TNA+ annual subscription and watch Bound For Glory: https://tnawrestling.com/subscribe.