Tommy Dreamer Confirms Ash By Elegance’s Future Is Uncertain

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss several topics, including the speculation surrounding Ash By Elegance’s situation.

At Victory Road, Ash By Elegance announced that she was stepping away from the ring due to her inability to compete, and she subsequently relinquished the TNA Knockouts Championship.

Dreamer said, “She is no longer physically able to compete, per her statement and that’s it. There’s HIPAA laws involved and stuff like that. People shouldn’t speculate. If it’s a work, you’re not going to hand in your title.”

He continued, “Like, the Seth Rollins thing, people were speculating… But with Ash, unfortunately, like I said, things changed because she had stepped down and it sucks. It sucks for her, because it was like she just hit the high of highs with her career and it was off to the races.”

Dreamer added, “I mean, it was going to be the winner of her match faced Indi [Hartwell] to defend the title at [Bound for Glory] and everything has to change. ‘Card subject to change’ is a real thing.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.