Tomohiko Hashimoto Passes Away After Battle With Cancer

A-TEAM has announced the passing of company founder Tomohiko Hashimoto.

He passed away on Tuesday morning at 7:55 AM local time.

The cause of Hashimoto’s death has not yet been revealed. He previously announced a hiatus from his duties with the company after his liver cancer, first diagnosed in September 2024, returned following a period of remission that began after radio-frequency ablation treatment in November.

Hashimoto initiated his hiatus after the company’s show on June 22, where he participated in a tag match.

Throughout his 25-year wrestling career, Hashimoto worked for several Japanese wrestling companies, including DDT Pro from 2000 to 2006.

He was a three-time KO-D Tag Team Champion, co-winner of the 2000 DDT Tag League alongside Koichiro Kimura, and a former FMW World Street Fight 6-Man Tag Team Champion with W*ING Kanemura and Raijin Yaguchi.

You can check out the full announcement below:

“Tomohiko Hashimoto passed away peacefully on August 5, 2025, at 7:55 AM.

We express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported him.

We will provide further updates in due course, but for now, please forgive us for sharing this news.”

On behalf of PWMania.com, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Hashimoto.