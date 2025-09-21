Tony Khan Addresses Possible Name Change For World Title

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke during the post-All Out media scrum, where he addressed several topics, including the possibility of officially renaming the AEW World Championship to the AEW Men’s World Championship.

Khan said, “It’s gotten great traction, it’s something to consider.”

He continued, “For the official record keeping, it’s as it has been, but for Hangman, for his graphics, for describing what it is, that’s something that is important to him and if that’s something that he believes in, and that’s his authentic self and that’s how he wants the title presented, that’s something I support and believe in.”

Khan added, “I think it works great both ways so it’s a great question but definitely with Hangman as the World Champion, he asked me about that, with Hangman Page for the foreseeable future is the World Champion, no end in sight, it is the Men’s World Championship right now.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)