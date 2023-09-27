Tony Khan Comments On Wardlow’s Status With AEW

AEW President Tony Khan commented on Wardlow’s status with AEW during a media call to promote the 2023 AEW WrestleDream PPV event.

He said, “Wardlow is a great star for us. He’s been one of the greatest TNT Champions and a great star. I’m a very big fan of Wardlow and he will surely be back on AEW TV when the time is right and he’s still very much a part of what we’re doing here.”

Wardlow has not wrestled in AEW since losing the TNT Title on the June 17th, 2023 edition of Collision. Wardlow stated in August that he was “very depressed” about not appearing on AEW television.

