Tony Khan Confirms Sting’s Final AEW Dynamite Appearance

“The Icon” will be in the house in Huntsville, AL.

On Friday, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce that Sting will be making his final appearance before his retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024 on March 3.

“Sting’s Final Dynamite,” the announcement began. “This Wednesday, co-holder of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Sting makes his final appearance on TBS after 36 iconic years on top.”

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Huntsville, AL.